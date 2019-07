- Residents in a Hastings, Minnesota home awoke to a slithering surprise in their bathroom early Tuesday morning, according the Hastings Police Department.

The resident told police they found a bullsnake in the bathtub sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. The homeowner later called for police help several hours later for their unique situation. When officers arrived, the resident had the snake inside a bag.

Sgt. Matthew Hedrick says he's never received a call like this before. While bullsnakes are not venemous, he says officers weren't exactly jumping to face their scaled suspect.

"When we arrived, we all pointed fingers at who would handle it," said Hedrick.

Officer Schmitz ended up taking on the coveted snake handler role. Holding it out on a hook, the snake appears as long as the officer in a photo posted on the City of Hastings Facebook page. Hedrick says the bullsnake was about 6 1/2 feet long.

After apprehending the home intruder, police released the snake in a wooded area near an industrial park.

It's still unclear how the reptile made its way into the home, but police believe it came from the nearby Hastings Sand Coulee Scientific and Natural Area located just outside the neighborhood.