Black bear, cubs sighted near regional park in Oak Grove, Minn. Image Gallery 5 PHOTOS
A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz) A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz) A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz) A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz) A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz) A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz) A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz) (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz)" title="61014713_2014787362162397_2443412289173323776_n_1558715184523.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/60738169_357358405129529_6299208849760976896_n_1558715182511_7310700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz)" title="60738169_357358405129529_6299208849760976896_n_1558715182511.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/60779233_662020854220644_8471027748100374528_n_1558715182466_7310699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz)" title="60779233_662020854220644_8471027748100374528_n_1558715182466.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/60853536_2286640864997516_5352932751639052288_n_1558715180402_7310698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. (Photo credit: Nancy Koetz)" title="60853536_2286640864997516_5352932751639052288_n_1558715180402.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/61251610_364735740819173_7212813707187847168_n_1558715180396_7310697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A black bear mother and her three cubs seen walking on Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota Sunday. By Allie Johnson, FOX 9
Posted May 24 2019 11:25AM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 12:10PM CDT

OAK GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Another black bear sighting was reported in the Twin Cities metro this week. </p><p>FOX 9 viewer Nancy Koetz spotted a mother and her three cubs walking along Orchid Street in Oak Grove, Minnesota on Sunday, across from Lake George Regional Park. </p><p>Earlier this week, the City of Arden Hills announced they had received <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/black-bear-sightings-near-church-in-arden-hills-minn">several reports of a black bear</a> near North Heights Lutheran Church on West Highway 96. </p><p>Finding black bears in the Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota is becoming more and more common as the bears’ range continues to expand south. </p><p>To avoid conflicts with bears, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources advises residents to remove food sources from their yards, such as bird feeders, dog and cat food or unsecured garbage. </p><p>The DNR said it does not relocate problem bears, because relocated bears seldom remain where they are released and often return to the neighborhoods. 