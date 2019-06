- A person is dead after being struck by a northbound Northstar train in Coon Rapids, Minn. Thursday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the person’s body was found at 3050 Northdale Boulevard NW.

Fridley Police assisted in the investigation and were able to find the crash site on the tracks south of Osborne Rd. NE.

The Sheriff’s Office says information indicates a person on a bicycle was hit by a northbound train in the area.

Metro Transit delayed and eventually replaced northbound Northstar trains with buses Thursday evening after the incident.

