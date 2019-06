- The Coon Rapids Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Around 9:05 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of an attempted abduction and assault near Coon Rapids Boulevard and Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension.

A 16-year-old girl told police she was on her skateboard when she felt like there was someone behind her. The person then grabbed her, sprayed her with pepper spray and tried to attack her.

The girl fought back and kicked at the attacker, who then ran off into the woods.

Coon Rapids Police Capt. Tom Hawley said the girl ran from the path to the road. Some utility workers who were nearby heard the girl's screams and also saw the suspect.

"She fought, she screamed, she did everything she was supposed to do," said Coon Rapids Police Capt. Tom Hawley.

The teen received treatment from an ambulance. Multiple authorities responded and searched the area with a K-9 and a drone.

So far, the suspect has not been found. He is described as a white man in his mid-30's. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with gray sleeves and dark sweat pants. He also has black hair, a lower profile beard and thin build.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension created a sketch based on these characteristics.

"I'd like to catch this guy and get him in custody for this victim so there aren't any future victims and like I said, this doesn't happen in our city and it's quite rare and we're going to do everything we can to locate this person and bring him to justice," said Capt. Hawley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anoka County dispatch at (763)427-1212.