Authorities are investigating after six people appeared to have accidentally overdosed on an unknown substance Saturday night in South St. Paul. One of the responding officers was transported to the hospital with exposure-related symptoms, but has since been released.

According to police, at about 10:27 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Bircher Avenue on a report of a medical incident involving six people.

After learning the group had accidentally overdosed on an unknown substance, officials performed life-saving measures, including the use of Narcan. All six people were transported to a hospital, and their conditions have not yet been reported.