Another "moo-ing" champion crowned at the Minnesota State Fair Posted Sep 01 2019 06:24PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 01 2019 06:09PM CDT
Updated Sep 01 2019 06:41PM CDT id="relatedHeadlines-426669296" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. 