- An AMBER Alert issued for two girls taken in Cottage Grove, Minnesota Friday morning has been canceled after police say the two girls were found safe. Their father has been taken into custody.

Cottage Grove Police Department Public Safety Chief Pete Koerner said the girls' father, a 25-year-old man, was hiding in his ex-girlfriend's minivan at her house early Friday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., the mother put her daughters, ages 1 and 3, in the minivan and began driving away.

When they were a few blocks from her house, the ex-boyfriend popped up out of the back of the minivan began attacking her. She managed to get out of the minivan near the 8700 block of Hadley Avenue.

A passerby saw the victim and stopped to help her. They attempted to follow the minivan, but it sped away. The passerby then drove the victim to a nearby Dairy Queen and called 911.

The AMBER Alert was issued around 8:42 a.m. for the girls.

Koerner said the suspect abandoned the minivan and walked with the two girls into a heavily wooded area near 72nd Street and Hinton Avenue South. Several residents witnessed them walking and called police.

K9 officers and a law enforcement helicopter assisted authorities in locating suspect, who was holding both of his daughters. He was taken into custody without incident. The AMBER Alert described him as armed, but Koerner said officers did not find a weapon on him.

The two girls were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. Koerner said they appeared unharmed and will likely be reunited with their mother soon.

The BCA canceled the AMBER Alert at 10:41 a.m.

"It was a tragic incident," Koerner said. "I really feel for those children, but I don’t think we could have asked for a better outcome. All the different things were running through our heads in the search. We had additional information with the handgun, so absolutely this was the outcome we wanted."

The suspect did not have custody of his daughters and an order for protection had been filed against him in Hennepin County.

The incident remains under investigation. Charges are expected to be filed next week.