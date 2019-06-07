< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 girls found safe, suspect in custody after AMBER Alert in Cottage Grove, Minn. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411345509" data-article-version="1.0">2 girls found safe, suspect in custody after AMBER Alert in Cottage Grove, Minn.</h1> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:29AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411345509"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:25PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:46PM CDT</span></p> url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/---VO-%20AMBER%20ALERT%20COTTAGE%20GROVE_00.00.16.09_1559929539572.png_7364145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411345509-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/---VO-%20AMBER%20ALERT%20COTTAGE%20GROVE_00.00.16.09_1559929539572.png_7364145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411345509-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="---VO- AMBER ALERT COTTAGE GROVE_00.00.16.09_1559929539572.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/---VO-%20AMBER%20ALERT%20COTTAGE%20GROVE_00.02.08.29_1559929542140.png_7364147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411345509-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="---VO- AMBER ALERT COTTAGE GROVE_00.02.08.29_1559929542140.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/---VO-%20AMBER%20ALERT%20COTTAGE%20GROVE_00.01.37.25_1559929541959.png_7364146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411345509-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="---VO- AMBER ALERT COTTAGE GROVE_00.01.37.25_1559929541959.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/---VO-%20AMBER%20ALERT%20COTTAGE%20GROVE_00.00.49.26_1559929539473.png_7364144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411345509-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="---VO- AMBER ALERT COTTAGE GROVE_00.00.49.26_1559929539473.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411345509-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/---VO-%20AMBER%20ALERT%20COTTAGE%20GROVE_00.00.16.09_1559929539572.png_7364145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="---VO- AMBER ALERT COTTAGE GROVE_00.00.16.09_1559929539572.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/---VO-%20AMBER%20ALERT%20COTTAGE%20GROVE_00.02.08.29_1559929542140.png_7364147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="---VO- AMBER ALERT COTTAGE GROVE_00.02.08.29_1559929542140.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/---VO-%20AMBER%20ALERT%20COTTAGE%20GROVE_00.01.37.25_1559929541959.png_7364146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="---VO- AMBER ALERT COTTAGE GROVE_00.01.37.25_1559929541959.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img id="relatedHeadlines-411345509" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - An AMBER Alert issued for two girls taken in Cottage Grove, Minnesota Friday morning has been canceled after police say the two girls were found safe. Their father has been taken into custody. </p><p>Cottage Grove Police Department Public Safety Chief Pete Koerner said the girls' father, a 25-year-old man, was hiding in his ex-girlfriend's minivan at her house early Friday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., the mother put her daughters, ages 1 and 3, in the minivan and began driving away. </p><p>When they were a few blocks from her house, the ex-boyfriend popped up out of the back of the minivan began attacking her. She managed to get out of the minivan near the 8700 block of Hadley Avenue. </p><p>A passerby saw the victim and stopped to help her. They attempted to follow the minivan, but it sped away. The passerby then drove the victim to a nearby Dairy Queen and called 911. </p><p>The AMBER Alert was issued around 8:42 a.m. for the girls. </p><p>Koerner said the suspect abandoned the minivan and walked with the two girls into a heavily wooded area near 72nd Street and Hinton Avenue South. Several residents witnessed them walking and called police. </p><p>K9 officers and a law enforcement helicopter assisted authorities in locating suspect, who was holding both of his daughters. He was taken into custody without incident. The AMBER Alert described him as armed, but Koerner said officers did not find a weapon on him. </p><p>The two girls were taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. Koerner said they appeared unharmed and will likely be reunited with their mother soon. </p><p>The BCA canceled the AMBER Alert at 10:41 a.m. </p><p>"It was a tragic incident," Koerner said. "I really feel for those children, but I don’t think we could have asked for a better outcome. All the different things were running through our heads in the search. We had additional information with the handgun, so absolutely this was the outcome we wanted." </p><p>The suspect did not have custody of his daughters and an order for protection had been filed against him in Hennepin County. </p><p>The incident remains under investigation. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota Lyft driver's plans for Mega Millions money: Jeep and educating orphans in Togo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:17AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Lyft driver from Coon Rapids, Minnesota already has plans for the $1 million he won with a quick-pick Mega Millions ticket on June 4: "Buy a Jeep!" But Kodjo Ayewonou, an immigrant from Togo in West Africa, has bigger plans for his new wealth.</p><p>Ayewonou plans to use some of his Mega Millions winnings to give a funding boost to the nonprofit organization he started. The Ebenezer Charity Foundation provides sustainable access to clean water for people living in Africa. </p><p>Ayewonou said he has been working and praying for more money to help his mission. The organization brought food and clothing to the people at the Minneapolis homeless encampment last year and have plans to dig wells in Africa and help educate orphans in Togo. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor-sentenced-to-125-years-in-prison" title="Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor sentenced to 12.5 years in prison" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ex_Minneapolis_police_officer_Mohamed_No_0_7364111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ex_Minneapolis_police_officer_Mohamed_No_0_7364111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ex_Minneapolis_police_officer_Mohamed_No_0_7364111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ex_Minneapolis_police_officer_Mohamed_No_0_7364111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/Ex_Minneapolis_police_officer_Mohamed_No_0_7364111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Friday in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor sentenced to 12.5 years in prison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 07:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Hennepin County District Court judge sentenced former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor to 12.5 years in prison.</p><p>In April, a jury convicted Noor of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a south Minneapolis resident and Australian native. </p><p>According to court documents, Damond had reported a possible sexual assault to police. The shooting happened when Damond approached the police squad car on the driver's side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat, shot her. She was unarmed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor-to-be-sentenced-friday" title="Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor to be sentenced Friday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Hennepin County Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor to be sentenced Friday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:58PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor is set to be sentenced Friday morning after a jury found him guilty in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a south Minneapolis resident and Australian native.</p><p>In April, a jury convicted Noor of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting. Damond had reported a possible sexual assault to police. The shooting happened when Damond approached the police squad car on the driver's side. Noor, who was in the passenger seat, shot her. She was unarmed.</p><p>During the trial, Noor repeatedly testified he "had to make a split-second decision to protect [his] partner.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor-sentenced-to-125-years-in-prison" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor sentenced to 12.5 years in prison</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor-sentenced-to-125-years-in-prison" data-title="Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor sentenced" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor-sentenced-to-125-years-in-prison" addthis:title="Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor sentenced" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-children-ages-1-and-3-abducted-by-father-in-cottage-grove-minn" > <h3>2 girls found safe, suspect in custody after AMBER Alert in Cottage Grove, Minn.</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/amber-alert-children-ages-1-and-3-abducted-by-father-in-cottage-grove-minn" data-title="AMBER Alert canceled, 2 children found safe" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/amber-alert-children-ages-1-and-3-abducted-by-father-in-cottage-grove-minn" addthis:title="AMBER Alert canceled, 2 children found safe" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cottage-grove-cemetery-wants-families-to-remove-keepsakes-from-loved-ones-graves" > <h3>Cottage Grove Cemetery wants families to remove keepsakes from loved ones' graves</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/cottage-grove-cemetery-wants-families-to-remove-keepsakes-from-loved-ones-graves" data-title="Cemetery removes keepsakes from graves" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/cottage-grove-cemetery-wants-families-to-remove-keepsakes-from-loved-ones-graves" addthis:title="Cemetery removes keepsakes from graves" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mall-of-america-worker-police-captain-honored-for-life-saving-heroics" > <h3>Mall of America worker, police captain honored for life-saving heroics</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/mall-of-america-worker-police-captain-honored-for-life-saving-heroics" data-title="MOA worker, police captain honored for heroics" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/mall-of-america-worker-police-captain-honored-for-life-saving-heroics" addthis:title="MOA worker, police captain honored for heroics" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor-sentenced-to-125-years-in-prison" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor sentenced to 12.5 years in prison</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amber-alert-children-ages-1-and-3-abducted-by-father-in-cottage-grove-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Criminal&#x20;Apprehension" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 girls found safe, suspect in custody after AMBER Alert in Cottage Grove, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-minneapolis-police-officer-noor-to-be-sentenced-friday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/30/noor%20verdict%20mug_large_1556670335344.jpg_7193122_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Hennepin&#x20;County&#x20;Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Minneapolis Police Officer Noor to be sentenced Friday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/-dr-john-funky-new-orleans-night-tripper-musician-dies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY-Dr-John-Mac%20Rebennack_1559875647015.jpg_7362307_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr&#x2e;&#x20;John&#x20;performs&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;day&#x20;six&#x20;of&#x20;2013&#x20;Festival&#x20;International&#x20;de&#x20;Jazz&#x20;de&#x20;Montreal&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;3&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Montreal&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Raffi&#x20;Kirdi&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/kepler-hits-3-home-runs-in-twins-win-at-cleveland" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1154247054_1559873916548_7362091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1154247054_1559873916548_7362091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1154247054_1559873916548_7362091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1154247054_1559873916548_7362091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/06/GettyImages-1154247054_1559873916548_7362091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Max&#x20;Kepler&#x20;&#x23;26&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Twins&#x20;hits&#x20;a&#x20;single&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;ninth&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;Indians&#x20;at&#x20;Progressive&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;06&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kepler hits 3 home runs in type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - 