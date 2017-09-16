< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419586166-281411776"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> id="modal-magnify-photo-419586166-281411776" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/09/16/Franken%20on%20Equifax_1505610441370_4171002_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, Al Franken: I 'absolutely' regret resigning over #MeToo
By Theo Keith, FOX 9
Posted Jul 22 2019 01:10PM CDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 01:14PM CDT accusations that he groped or forcibly kissed several women, said he "absolutely" regrets resigning before an investigation could happen.</p><p>Franken made the comments in an interview with The New Yorker for <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/07/29/the-case-of-al-franken">a story published online Monday</a> morning. He had not previously spoken publicly about his decision to resign.</p><p>The long-form article details radio personality Leeann Tweeden's accusations, which featured a photo showing Franken appearing to grope her during an overseas tour to visit military personnel in 2006. Tweeden revealed the photo in November 2017; other women later accused Franken of inappropriate kissing.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/politics/al-franken-resigns">Franken resigned</a> less than one month after Tweeden came forward amid pressure from fellow Senate Democrats to step down.</p><p>"Oh yeah. Absolutely," Franken said, when asked if he regrets his decision. ""I'm angry at my [Senate] colleagues who did this. I think they were just trying to get past one bad news cycle."</p><p>The magazine interviewed seven Democratic senators who expressed regrets about forcing Franken out.</p><p>After a lifetime in the spotlight – first as a comedian, then a politician – Franken has spent the past 18 months largely silent. He said he became depressed after his resignation and required medication.</p><p>"It got pretty dark," he told The New Yorker. "I became clinically depressed. I wasn't a hundred percent cognitively."</p><p>Franken's case has already played a role in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating process, with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand having to answer questions after she was the first Democratic senator to call for Franken's resignation. </p><p>Presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who served with Franken in the Senate, said Monday that Franken has "made it pretty clear" to her that he's not planning a political comeback.</p><p>"It's the historical record that we are friends," Klobuchar said during an interview for Washington Post Live. More News Stories Equifax reaches $700 million settlement with states, including Minnesota, over data breach
Posted Jul 22 2019 08:51AM CDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 11:37AM CDT
Equifax has agreed to pay up to $700 million as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and 50 U.S. states and territories, including Minnesota, over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of more than 147 million consumers. It also found the company did not replace software that monitored the network, allowing the breach to go unnoticed for 76 days. </p><p>As part of the settlement, Equifax will provide a consumer restitution fund of up to $425 million. The company will also be required to offer affected consumers extended credit-monitoring services for a total of 10 years. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-dies-after-tractor-falls-into-pond-in-northern-minnesota" title="Man dies after tractor falls into pond in northern Minnesota" data-articleId="419546450" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/751FL3WC.MXF_17.08.52.14_1559229093075_7330104_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Man dies after tractor falls into pond in northern Minnesota
Posted Jul 22 2019 09:24AM CDT
Updated Jul 22 2019 09:25AM CDT
A 50-year-old man died Sunday after his tractor fell into a pond while he was mowing the grass on some hunting property in northern Minnesota. Video appears to show Anoka Co. detective leaving crash after night of drinking
By Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9
Posted Jul 21 2019 09:28PM CDT
Updated Jul 21 2019 10:16PM CDT
Newly released video and investigative documents are providing more details into what happened the night an Anoka County law enforcement officer was accused of leaving the scene of an injury accident after a night of drinking. While he told responding deputies that someone cut him off, the woman who was driving behind him says she saw him swerving immediately before the crash.</p><p>According to body camera footage, deputies who respond to the scene realize the driver is their colleague as soon as they check his identification. 