- A push to lower the cost of crucial medications is gaining new life after the measure was left out of the budget passed during the Minnesota legislature’s special session.

Real people gathered to share real stories Tuesday night. The stories showed how high drug prices limit access to life-saving drugs.

Attorney General Keith Ellison teamed up with Republican State Sen. Scott Jensen, a family physician, for the public discussion in Chaska Tuesday night.

“It isn’t just about insulin,” said Jensen. “It’s about a life-saving medication.”

“We’re not going to go quietly into the night,” he added. “We’re going to get this done.”

Jensen is a co-chair on Ellison’s advisory task force for lowering pharmaceutical drug prices.

The pair says they are looking for personal stories from patients to help their fight and to build momentum. They heard it from all angles.

“To me, Minnesota has a problem and to pay for it, the best way to do it is not to go after manufacturers, knowing it will likely end up in court,” a commenter said.

Many in the room Tuesday vowed to not give up the fight.

“We’re not going to get this thing solved in isolation. We’re going to keep working this thing,” Ellison said.