Air Force Reserve bus crash shuts down I-94 between Albertville, Monticello

- The Minnesota State Patrol is on the scene of a crash involving an Air Force Reserve bus and a semi on westbound Interstate 94 near Monticello. According to the State Patrol, the bus rolled over and the semi ended up in a ditch.

The Air Force Reserve Command confirmed an Air Force Reserve bus was rear-ended by a semi at about noon near Clearwater. The bus was en route from the 934th Airlift Wing in Minneapolis to a training site near Fargo, North Dakota. According to the Air Force Reserve, six of the 13 passengers were reported as injured. Their conditions are unknown at this time and a board of officers will investigate the crash.

According to the State Patrol, a medical helicopter was requested to the scene and one patient airlifted from the scene, but was conscious.

The State Patrol said I-94 westbound near Albertville would be closed until further notice, with backups in both directions. Drivers should seek alternative routes and avoid the area.