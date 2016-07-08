< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 8-year-old son dies after being run over by father on Wisconsin farm
Posted Jul 28 2019 02:46PM CDT <p><strong class='dateline'>DANE, Wisc. (FOX 9)</strong> - An 8-year-old boy died Friday after authorities say he was killed in a farming accident in a southern Wisconsin farm.</p> <p>According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the boy was run over by his father who was using a skid-steer loader on the farm in the Town of Dane.</p> <p>The suffered severe injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident.</p> <p>Deputies say the father and son were recent immigrants from Nicaragua. 