8-year-old girl killed, 2 seriously injured in crash outside Rochester, Minn.

- An 8-year-old girl was killed and two others were seriously injured in a crash early Friday outside Rochester, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Mercury Milan was stopped on Highway 14 near 130th Avenue on the east side of Claremont, Minn. when it was rear-ended by a Hummer.

An 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others - a 12-year-old boy and a 43-year-old woman - were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All three occupants are from Dodge Center, Minn. They were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Hummer, 24-year-old Tanner Ronald Kruckeberg from Dodge Center, was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt and was not under the influence of alcohol.