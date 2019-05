- A 71-year-old man died after apparently suffering a medical episode while he attempted to free his ATV on remote trail in Crow Wing County, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday around 5:37 p.m., deputies received a call for a medical emergency on a trail near Stewart Lake in Timothy Township. The caller stated 71-year-old David Willard Zvorak of Pine River had gotten his ATV stuck on the trail. The man said he was trying to help Zvorak get his ATV free when Zvorak fell to the ground unconscious after suffering an apparent medical issue.

Emergency crews had a difficult time reaching Zvorak. Several responders also got stuck on the trail. A Minnesota DNR officer reached Zvorak first and attempted to revive him. More responders later arrived, but Zvorak passed away at the scene.