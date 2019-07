- A 7-year-old girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck Sunday morning on a Wisconsin Dells campground.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:24 a.m., officials received a call of a traffic accident involving a pickup truck and pedestrian at Jellystone Camp-Resort in Delton Township.

Officials learned a 76-year-old man was driving a pickup truck through the camping area and, upon cresting a hill, he struck a 7-year-old girl who was in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed does not appear to be a factor.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.