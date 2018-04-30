55-year-old Forest Lake, Minn. man missing since April 23

Mark Kurtz, 55, of Forest Lake, Minnesota has been missing since April 23.

- Police in Forest Lake, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 55-year-old man.

Mark Kurtz has been missing since April 23. He is known to visit the Carlos Avery Reserve, the Dorothy Day Center and the Higher Ground shelter.

Kurtz is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kurtz's whereabouts is asked to contact the Forest Lake Police Department or call 911.