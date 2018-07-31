< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story420824418" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" 53 new brews, beverages to sip on at Minnesota State Fair this year to sip on at Minnesota State Fair this year"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-420824418.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-420824418");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420824418-350171634"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420824418-350171634" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/07/31/state-fair-beer_1533042962601_5869337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 08:54AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 12:03PM CDT</span></p> id="relatedHeadlines-420824418" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Minnesota's brewers and winemakers are at it again. The 2019 Great Minnesota Get-Together will feature an adventurous lineup of drinks that are sure to delight, and in some cases confuse, your taste buds. </p><p>Monday, the Minnesota State Fair released its list of 53 new brews and beverages you can sip alongside this year's new foods. The fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 22 and runs through Labor Day. </p><p><strong>Berry Go Round Sour</strong></p><p>A mixed-culture Berliner Weise aged for more than a year in 80-year-old cypress wood layering tanks before being refermented on raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries. The beer is refreshingly tart and dry, bursting with fruit flavors atop the lemony based beer. 5.0% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.</p><p><em>At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater</em></p><p><strong>Berry Manilow</strong></p><p>This thirst-quenching elixir starts with a lightly hopped brew, blended with Utepils' housemade lemonade and a splash of puréed raspberries. 4.1% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Utepils Brewing.</p><p><em>At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets</em></p><p><strong>Blood Orange Freewheeler</strong></p><p>Freewheeler Dry Apple Cider is sweetened with freshly pressed blood orange for a tart and effervescent taste. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.</p><p><em>At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater</em></p><p><strong>Canoe Paddler Kölsch</strong></p><p>This German-style Kölsch is brewed with rye and is slightly spicy yet smooth. 5.0% ABV. 11 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.</p><p><em>At the Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson avenues, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell</em></p><p><strong>Cherry Firework Hard Seltzer</strong></p><p>This gluten-free hard seltzer is crafted with all-natural cherries. It's light, refreshing and full of ‘oohs' and ‘aahs.' 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>Cherry Passion Fruit Tart Ale</strong></p><p>Balancing hints of citrus with generous additions of tart cherry and passion fruit, this thirst-quenching ale is designed for summer with notes of tropical sweet, tart and plum from the Belgian yeast. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Company. </p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>Coco-Lime Wit</strong></p><p>A blend of lime- and coconut-infused witbier and tart wheat beer yields this fruity, balanced summer sipper. 5.2% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fair State Brewing Cooperative.</p><p><em>At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods</em></p><p><strong>Cotton Candy Cream Ale</strong></p><p>A fun and refreshing take on a State Fair classic fare, this cream ale is infused with the flavors of fresh-spun cotton candy. 5.0% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue. Please note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="with the exception of" data-grammar-rule="WITH_THE_EXCEPTION_OF" data-wsc-lang="en_US">with the exception of</span> the Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sept. 1 when admission is free).</em></p><p><strong>Cotton Candy Milkshake IPA</strong></p><p>A pint of nostalgia, bold and refreshing, is rimmed with pink cotton candy sugar. This IPA combines your favorite childhood treat with your favorite adult pastime. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery.</p><p><em>At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section</em></p><p><strong>Country Rosé Spritzer</strong></p><p>This rosé spritzer, reminiscent of the Italian countryside, is infused with hibiscus and topped with a splash of soda. 5.5% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.</p><p><em>At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center</em></p><p><strong>Crop Duster Lager</strong></p><p>A regular American lager made for drinking at a regular American pace, made with real corn, the old-fashioned way. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fair State Brewing Cooperative.</p><p><em>At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street at the North End</em></p><p><strong>Dreamsicle Hard Malt</strong></p><p>A spin on a classic malt, the Dreamsicle Hard Malt is a sweet treat that starts with blood orange hard Italian soda and is blended together with vanilla ice cream. The beverage is made with Bravazzi Hard Italian Soda.</p><p><em>At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street</em></p><p><strong>Elderflower Wheat Ale</strong></p><p>A showcase of Minnesota-grown ingredients, this ale pairs locally grown wheat with Triple Pearl hops from Mighty Axe Hops Farm for a soft melon and sweet citrus flavor. It's finished with hand-harvested native elderflower for a light, clean and well-balanced flavor with notes of freshly baked bread, herbs, cut hay and meadow flowers. 4.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Able Seedhouse + Brewery.</p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>Four Seam Screamer</strong></p><p>This West Coast-inspired IPA was brewed with the help of former Minnesota Twins All-Star pitcher, Glen Perkins. It delivers straight-down-the-middle hop flavor, with tropical notes of orange, mango and pineapple and a dry, crisp finish. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>Funnel Cloud F2 Ale</strong></p><p>With notes of lightly toasted bread, caramel and vanilla, this not-too-sweet copper-colored ale is inspired by classic State Fair funnel cakes. 5.2% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Mancini's al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets</em></p><p><strong>Great Minnesota Citra-gether IPA</strong></p><p>This Citra-hopped IPA has a bright citrus, tangerine and slightly nutty profile. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by 612Brew.</p><p><em>At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street</em></p><p><strong>The Great Minnesota Handshake</strong></p><p>Step right up for a sessionable strawberry milkshake cream ale with big strawberry fruit flavor and a touch of vanilla. 5.2% ABV. 18 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company and The Freehouse.</p><p><em>At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center</em></p><p><strong>Honey Bee Lavender Honey Mead</strong></p><p>This mead features sparkling honey with a touch of lavender, fermented to a semi-sweet effervescent finish. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.</p><p><em>At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater</em></p><p><strong>Kirby Pucker #34 Arnie Palmer</strong></p><p>This third in a series of State Fair exclusives undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. It's brewed with loose-leaf tea, lemon zest and lemon juice with a hint of sweetness. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery.</p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>Lavender Lemonade Bubble Trouble</strong></p><p>Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine accented with lavender-infused lemonade creates a fragrant, bubbly cocktail. It's garnished with a pinch of fresh lavender and served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.</p><p><em>At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section</em></p><p><strong>Leinenkugel's Hefeweizen</strong></p><p>This German-style Hefeweizen has a banana-like aroma and a spicy clove finish. 5.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.</p><p><em>At the Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch and Judson avenues, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell</em></p><p><strong>Lemon Drop Shandy</strong></p><p>This refreshing wheat ale is brewed with lemon juice and honey, making it a slightly sweet, sessionable shandy. 5.2% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Tin Whiskers Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods</em></p><p><strong>Lemon Meringue Pie Ale</strong></p><p>A blonde ale with notes of bright citrus, this take on a classic dessert features toasted malts that give way to a hint of pie crust. 5.0% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street at the North End</em></p><p><strong>Mango Medusa</strong></p><p>One sip of this bright and zesty beer can melt even the stoniest of hearts. The mango-infused ale is light and fruity with a pop of tart flavor. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets</em></p><p><strong>Mango Star</strong></p><p>This session IPA is twice dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo hops and fruited with mango purée. It shines with notes of bright hops and tropical fruit to light up your palate. 4.9% ABV. 37 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.</p><p><em>At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater</em></p><p><strong>Michelada</strong></p><p>A south-of-the-border beverage, the Michelada is Michelob Golden Light mixed with hot sauce, lime juice and a blend of spices.</p><p><em>At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall</em></p><p><strong>Mighty Magenta Dragon Fruit IPA</strong></p><p>From the minds of two State Fair homebrew blue-ribbon winners, this fluorescent magenta beast gushes with exotic dragon fruit and juicy New World hops, all supported by 100% Minnesota malt. It features notes of passion fruit, mango and red berries, with a dank, crisp and dry finish. So settle in. Buckle up. And enjoy the ride. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.</p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>Mini-Sotan IPA</strong></p><p>This American-style IPA features a new experimental hop and Cascade hops, along with a complex blend of British, American and German malts. The result showcases a golden color with intense aromas of pineapple, grapefruit and apricot, leading to flavors of English biscuits, breadcrust and sweet citrus. It's wonderfully clean in bitterness with a refreshing finish and thirst-quenching nature. 4.0% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage.</p><p><em>At Shanghaied Henri's and the Summit Booth, located at the International Bazaar</em></p><p><strong>Minnesota Mimosa</strong></p><p>A breakfast classic served all day, Cannon River Edelweiss sparkling wine is topped with orange juice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.</p><p><em>At O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street</em></p><p><strong>MN Brew Together Orange Dreamsicle IPA</strong></p><p>This Orange Dreamsicle-style IPA is brewed with Minnesota barley and wheat malt, a bit of milk sugar and vanilla bean, then dry-hopped with Lotus and Citra cryo hops. It's cool and creamy with a touch of acidity and an orange citrus hop aroma. 5.5% ABV. Brewed as a collaboration between Modist Brewing Co. and Barrel Theory Beer Company of Minneapolis, Minn., and St. Paul, Minn., respectively.</p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>MN Haze</strong></p><p>With notes of citrus and tropical fruit, this 100% Minnesota-grown hazy IPA is brewed with Mighty Axe hops and Vertical Malt malted barley. 6.8% ABV. 44 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street</em></p><p><strong>Nordic Strawberry Blonde Ale</strong></p><p>This easy-drinking berry brew is made for Minnesota Nordics. It's light, smooth and refreshing. 5.6% ABV. 16 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Insight Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street at the North End</em></p><p><strong>Northstar Frosé Blanc</strong></p><p>A refreshing frozen blend of guava purée; lemon, orange and passion fruit juices; and Round Lake Winery's Skinny Dipping Tropical Passion white wine. 5.3% ABV. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Winery.</p><p><em>At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods</em></p><p><strong>Onesie, Twosie LuLu Lucky</strong></p><p>This juicy, hazy, hop-forward IPA has bright tropical fruit aromas and a soft pillowy body. 6.8% ABV. 62 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater</em></p><p><strong>Orange Push-Up Pop</strong></p><p>Bringing you right back to summer vacation with that perfect cool treat in your hand, this pale ale features bright citrus and tropical fruit notes that are matched with a refreshingly light malt body, finished with orange cream and lactose, and rimmed with zesty orange sugar. 5.0% ABV. 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.</p><p><em>At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets</em></p><p><strong>Peaches & Cream Ale</strong></p><p>Deep gold in color, this spin-off of the popular Castle Danger Cream Ale has a hint of malty aroma and a slightly sweet creamy texture with a balanced bitterness, finishing smooth and clean. The addition of juicy peach enhances the sweet aromas and flavors without being too overpowering. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery.</p><p><em>At O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street</em></p><p><strong>People Watcher</strong></p><p>This medium-bodied dry pilsner features notes of grapefruit and orange. Grab a bench and watch the crowd pass by as you sip this brew. 6.0% ABV. 40 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by FINNEGANS Brew Co.</p><p><em>At Aldo's, Sabino's, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum</em></p><p><strong>Pomegranate Bubbly Mojito</strong></p><p>This cool and crisp take on a mojito is a combination of mint, lime and a twist of tart pomegranate with the snappy and sweet effervescence of Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine. Served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.</p><p><em>At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section</em></p><p><strong>Prickly Pear IPA</strong></p><p>A perfect choice for a summer day at the fair, this approachable, easy drinking IPA is fruited with prickly pear purée. 5.5% ABV. 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.</p><p><em>At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets</em></p><p><strong>Red Wine Sorvino</strong></p><p>The intense strawberry and jam flavors of Cannon River's GoGo Red wine are complemented by a dollop of sweet and tart housemade berry sorbet gelato. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.</p><p><em>At Mancini's al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets</em></p><p><strong>Rosa Fresca</strong></p><p>This bright thirst-quencher begins with Mexican Honey Light and is finished with hibiscus and lime for a pink, rosy hue with notes of citrus and sweetness. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>The Shandlot Mixed Berry Shandy</strong></p><p>"The sultan of suds," "The colossus of quenchers," "The GREAT Shandino." This delicious lemony concoction is a classic summery brew infused with a mouthwatering blend of strawberries, blackberries and raspberries. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.</p><p><em>At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden</em></p><p><strong>Sideshow Spritzer</strong></p><p>This light and dry sparkling lager has delicate tropical notes of passion fruit and mango with a crisp finish. 5.1% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street</em></p><p><strong>Slushy LuLu Limoncello</strong></p><p>Road Rash Shandy Apple is combined with zesty and juicy lemon, then frozen into a Limoncello-style slushy. 6.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.</p><p><em>At LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater</em></p><p><strong>Sparkling Honey Hive</strong></p><p>Fresh honey from canola pollinators is brewed with a touch of cane sorghum and lightly sweetened with dandelion honey. A sharp honey nose gives way to a lingering eucalyptus aroma, while the flavor of vanilla is balanced with a delicate honey backbone. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.</p><p><em>At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods</em></p><p><strong>Strawberries and Mint Bubbly Mojito</strong></p><p>This take on a mojito features juicy strawberry, bright lime and mint flavors dancing together with Cannon River Sparkling Edelweiss wine. Served on ice. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.</p><p><em>At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section</em></p><p><strong>Strawberry Blonde</strong></p><p>This fruity American blonde ale has a delicate fragrance of German noble hops, a touch of white wheat and a strawberry purée to create a crisp and smooth sipper. 4.8% ABV. 29 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.</p><p><em>At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue. Please note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (with the exception of the Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sept. 1 when admission is free)</em></p><p><strong>Summer Luv'n Orange IPA</strong></p><p>Combining Bent Paddle's flagship Bent Hop Golden IPA with a burst of orange and tangerine infusion, as well as highlighting the hop build, make this a perfect beer for summer days and nights. Each glass is rimmed and garnished with sweet orange candy. 6.2% ABV. 68 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Company.</p><p><em>At Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets</em></p><p><strong>Summer Sunset Frosé</strong></p><p>A refreshing and rosy blend of peach juice, strawberry juice and Round Lake Winery's Frontenac Gris. Wine made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Winery.</p><p><em>At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods</em></p><p><strong>Sunset Rosé Wine</strong></p><p>Part of the Parley Vue Rosé series, this not-too-sweet sipper has notes of strawberry, chokecherry, cranberry and watermelon rind. Made in Waconia, Minn., by Parley Lake Winery.</p><p><em>At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue. Please note: Only served in the Grandstand concert venue; concert ticket required (<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="with the exception of" data-grammar-rule="WITH_THE_EXCEPTION_OF" data-wsc-lang="en_US">with the exception of</span> the Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Sept. 1 when admission is free).</em></p><p><strong>Toasted Pumpkin Seed Ale</strong></p><p>A traditional lager with a toasty, roasty pumpkin seed flavor. 3.9% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse.</p><p><em>At Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods</em></p><p><strong>Very Berry Frozen Hard Seltzer</strong></p><p>A refreshing frozen hard seltzer with flavors of ripe summer berries begging to be sipped on a hot summer day. 5.5% ABV. 