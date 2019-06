- With the warmer weather finally finding its way north, young entrepreneurs are once again raising money through the time-tested lemonade stand.

These two young girls, however, are on a more significant mission to quench thirst and cure cancer.

In Plymouth, 4th graders Sienna Sauter and Alivia Nordeen raised nearly $2,000 for childhood cancer research last year, only to beat that number by raising $2,500 this year.

The money all went to Alex’s Stand, a national organization that raises money for cancer research.

When Alivia was 5 years old, she was diagnosed with Ependymoma brain cancer and has been battling it ever since.

So naturally, she and her best friend since kindergarten found this special way to help.

To donate to Alivia and Sienna’s Lemonade Stand, visit their Alex's Stand page.