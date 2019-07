- Three beaches in Minneapolis will remain closed through the Fourth of July holiday weekend after a recent sample showed the level of E. coli bacteria was above state guidelines, according to a Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board official.

Bde Maka Ska 32nd Beach, Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed earlier this week. Officials believe the heavy rainfall brought more stormwater into the lakes, causing the high bacteria levels.

There have been no reports of illness tied to these beaches.

The rest of Minneapolis' beaches are open. This includes Bde Maka Ska's North Beach.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will resample the water at the beaches on July 9.

The beaches will remain closed through at least July 10.

For a full list of Minneapolis' beaches, click here.