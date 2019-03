- The deaths of three people are under investigation after they were found in a rural Becker County home Monday afternoon, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Authorities received a report of a possible incident at the home, which is located off Highway 34 in Ogema.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased and determine what caused their deaths.

No one is in custody.

The BCA is working with the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, Detroit Lakes Police Deparment, White Earth Tribal Police Department and the FBI.

The case remains under investigation.