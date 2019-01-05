3 arrested after police chase near North Branch, Minn.

- Three people were arrested Saturday after a car led officers on a police chase that ended near North Branch, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The car, driven by a 20-year-old Coon Rapids man, was clocked going 118 miles per hour after 2 a.m. Saturday. A deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

The pursuit went from Hwy. 95 to southbound 301st Avenue Northeast in North Branch Township.

The driver then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot with two other passengers. One passenger stayed seated in the vehicle.

The driver and two occupants who fled were located and arrested without incident. They were booked at Chisago County Jail.

In addition to the 20-year-old driver, a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old female passenger were also booked for charges including underage consumption and fleeing police. The other passenger was cited for misdemeanor drug possession and released.