State Fair attendance record broken Saturday, paving way for highest total

- Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 was the most attended day at the Minnesota State Fair in history.

Fair officials counted 270,426 people in total, about 10,000 more than the previous record set on the same day in 2016. That day, 260,374 people walked through the gates into the Fairgrounds.

The record marks the fifth record-breaking day of the fair in 2018 alone.

Though Sunday didn't break a record, we're still on the way to marking the highest-attended Minnesota State Fair in history. The fair reported 241,102 people attended on Sunday.

As of Monday, a total of 1,874,945 people have attended the 2018 fair so far with just one day left! On Tuesday afternoon, we'll find out if we made history yet again.