- Two people are now believed to have drowned in lakes in Cass County, Minnesota this week.

The first suspected drowning was reported on Monday at the Woodland Resort on Leech Lake. A woman was found unresponsive n the water, near a dock shortly after 3 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders performed CPR and other life-saving efforts, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

The second suspected drowning occurred on Tuesday. At 3:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a possible drowning on Lake Louise in rural Longville. Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and found a man in the water near a fishing boat.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies on both bodies. The deaths remain under investigation.