- Two people were arrested in connection to more than 20 reported burglaries and thefts in Wright County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, since June 3, authorities have responded to more than 20 calls for incidents believed to have been perpetrated by the same suspect or suspects. Residents reported car thefts as well as thefts from cars and homes.

The suspects reportedly targeted unlocked vehicles and used garage door openers found in the cars to gain access inside the home.

Then, at about 6 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Otsego, Minn. Two men were arrested in connection to the crime.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspects in these incidents are believed to be involved in similar criminal activity in other jurisdictions within Minnesota.

Authorities say the suspects have been working in small groups. If you see something suspicious in your neighborhood the Sheriff’s Office encourages you to call 911.