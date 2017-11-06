< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story411957867" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411957867" data-article-version="1.0">2 arrested in connection to at least 20 burglaries, thefts in Wright County</h1> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411957867-353319589" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 9)</strong> - Two people were arrested in connection to more than 20 reported burglaries and thefts in Wright County, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, since June 3, authorities have responded to more than 20 calls for incidents believed to have been perpetrated by the same suspect or suspects. Residents reported car thefts as well as thefts from cars and homes.</p><p>The suspects reportedly targeted unlocked vehicles and used garage door openers found in the cars to gain access inside the home. </p><p>Then, at about 6 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Otsego, Minn. Two men were arrested in connection to the crime. </p><p>According to the sheriff's office, the suspects in these incidents are believed to be involved in similar criminal activity in other jurisdictions within Minnesota.</p><p>Authorities say the suspects have been working in small groups. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/St__Paul_s_trash_collection_changes_coul_0_7380861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/St__Paul_s_trash_collection_changes_coul_0_7380861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/St__Paul_s_trash_collection_changes_coul_0_7380861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/St__Paul_s_trash_collection_changes_coul_0_7380861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/St__Paul_s_trash_collection_changes_coul_0_7380861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After a judge ruled St. Paul residents should vote on trash collection changes, the city thinks going back to the old way could be very expensive." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Paul trash collection fight could cost St. Paul trash collection fight could cost city $13 million
By Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9
Posted Jun 10 2019 09:40PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 10:33PM CDT
A fight over trash collection in St. Paul could cost the city millions of dollars. City officials say they still have to fulfill contracts with trash haulers, despite a judge's decision that orders an end to the program. That obligation will cost the city an estimated $13 million before the end of the year. "I mean, the law is pretty clear on our side that citizens have a right to vote on any ordinance that the City Council passes," said Peter Butler, a St. Paul resident. Woman shares cautionary tale after contractor leaves job unfinished
By Christina Palladino, FOX 9
Posted Jun 10 2019 07:47PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 10:16PM CDT
A Rogers, Minnesota woman could be out nearly tens of thousands of dollars after she claims the contractor she hired to build a new deck took her money and never finished the job. The woman is taking the man to court this week to try and get her money back. In the meantime, she wants to speak out and warn others now that we're in the middle of home repair season.</p><p>Ellen Blue acknowledges she definitely missed some red flags in this situation, but she trusted the person who referred him and his website seemed legitimate. She hopes others can learn from her mistakes when forking out tens of thousands of dollars.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-dies-in-head-on-crash-with-semi-tractor-near-mora-minn" title="Woman dies in head-on crash with semi tractor near Mora, Minn." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Woman dies in head-on crash with semi tractor near Mora, Minn.
Posted Jun 10 2019 08:39PM CDT
A woman died after she collided head-on with a semi tractor Monday afternoon near Mora, Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 1:46 p.m., a Chevrolet Classic was heading north on Highway 65 at 160th Avenue when the driver crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Peterbilt semi tractor. The driver of the Chevy died at the scene. She has been identified as 42-year-old Stacy Renee Gariepy of Mora. She has been identified as 42-year-old Stacy Renee Gariepy of Mora.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-trash-collection-fight-could-cost-city-13-million"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - ST. PAUL TRASH LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Paul trash collection fight could cost city $13 million</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-shares-cautionary-tale-after-contractor-fails-to-complete-job"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20DECK%20SCAM_00.00.40.23_1560219086453.png_7380599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9 P - DECK SCAM_00.00.40.23_1560219086453.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman shares cautionary tale after contractor leaves job unfinished</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/1-on-1-vikings-head-coach-mike-zimmer-joins-fox-9-sports-now"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_20190611014350"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1-on-1: Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer joins FOX 9 Sports Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/abandoned-chihuahuas-reunited-after-days-on-the-run"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/TZ-1C%20-%20DOGS_00.00.02.25_1560215259913.png_7380638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chiquito and Chiquita"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Abandoned Chihuahuas reunited after days on the run</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-trash-collection-fight-could-cost-city-13-million" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20ST.%20PAUL%20TRASH%20LATEST_00.00.19.12_1560220877854.png_7381611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>St. Paul trash collection fight could cost city $13 million</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-men-arrested-in-connection-to-at-least-20-burglaries-thefts-in-wright-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 arrested in connection to at least 20 burglaries, thefts in Wright County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-shares-cautionary-tale-after-contractor-fails-to-complete-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20DECK%20SCAM_00.00.40.23_1560219086453.png_7380599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20DECK%20SCAM_00.00.40.23_1560219086453.png_7380599_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20DECK%20SCAM_00.00.40.23_1560219086453.png_7380599_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20DECK%20SCAM_00.00.40.23_1560219086453.png_7380599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/9%20P%20-%20DECK%20SCAM_00.00.40.23_1560219086453.png_7380599_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman shares cautionary tale after contractor leaves job unfinished</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/1-on-1-vikings-head-coach-mike-zimmer-joins-fox-9-sports-now" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/1_on_1_with_Vikings_Head_Coach_Mike_Zimm_0_7380710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1-on-1: Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer joins FOX 9 Sports Now</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-dies-in-head-on-crash-with-semi-tractor-near-mora-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman dies in head-on crash with semi tractor near Mora, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 