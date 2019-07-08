< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 injured after jumping from 2nd story to escape Minneapolis house fire data-article-id="416906495" data-article-version="1.0">2 injured after jumping from 2nd story to escape Minneapolis house fire</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-416906495" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=2 injured after jumping from 2nd story to escape Minneapolis house fire&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/2-injured-after-jumping-from-2nd-story-to-escape-minneapolis-house-fire" data-title="2 injured after jumping from 2nd story to escape Minneapolis house fire" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/2-injured-after-jumping-from-2nd-story-to-escape-minneapolis-house-fire" addthis:title="2 injured after jumping from 2nd story to escape Minneapolis house fire"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416906495.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416906495");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416906495-416908988"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man and his future mother-in-law were suffered broken bones after they jumped from the second story of a house in Minneapolis to escape a fire early Monday morning.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A man and his future mother-in-law were suffered broken bones after they jumped from the second story of a house in Minneapolis to escape a fire early Monday morning. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416906495-416908988" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man and his future mother-in-law were suffered broken bones after they jumped from the second story of a house in Minneapolis to escape a fire early Monday morning.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A man and his future mother-in-law were suffered broken bones after they jumped from the second story of a house in Minneapolis to escape a fire early Monday morning. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416906495" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - Two people were injured when they jumped from the second floor to escape a fire at a house in Minneapolis early Monday morning. </p><p>The fire started around 12:20 a.m. at a single family home on the 1300 block of 16th Avenue North. Twelve people, including eight children, where in the home at the time. Minneapolis Fire Department officials said the fire started in the basement and quickly spread throughout the house. </p><p>While most of those 12 scrambled out the front and back doors, Leroy Davis was worried about his fiancé's mom, who was sleeping on the third floor. </p><p>Davis said he ran upstairs to wake her, but quickly realized there was no way to get back down. </p><p>"The fire came up the stairs, so me and my mother-in-law had to jump," he said. "No other doors. There was no other way out."</p><p>The pair took the leap, plunging awkwardly to the concrete below. Davis broke his arm and his future mother-in-law broke her leg. Fortunately, Davis said, while they are both shaken, they will be okay. </p><p>"[It was] terrifying. Very terrifying," he said. "Not something we'd like to go through again." </p><p>Hours after the scare of his life, Davis returned to the house, hurting, but so grateful he and all his loved ones made it out alive. </p><p>"It could have been much worse," he said. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/video-black-bear-caught-on-home-security-video-wandering-elk-river-neighborhood" title="Video: Black bear caught on home security video wandering Elk River neighborhood" data-articleId="416919202" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Black_bear_sighted_in_family_s_backyard__0_7488449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Black_bear_sighted_in_family_s_backyard__0_7488449_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Black_bear_sighted_in_family_s_backyard__0_7488449_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Black_bear_sighted_in_family_s_backyard__0_7488449_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Black_bear_sighted_in_family_s_backyard__0_7488449_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Elk River Police Department is reminding residents to remove attractants like bird feeders, garbage and pet food from their yards after a black bear was sighted wandering through a family's backyard over the weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Video: Black bear caught on home security video wandering Elk River neighborhood</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Elk River, Minnesota are reminding residents to remove attractants like bird feeders, pet food and garbage from their yards after a black bear was caught on a home security camera wandering through a residential neighborhood over the weekend. </p><p>The bear was spotted near Windsor Park, according to the Elk River Police Department. </p><p>The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says when bears wander into residential areas , they are usually after food. To avoid potential conflict with bears, the DNR advises residents to check their property for attractants, such as birdseed and bird feeders, garbage, livestock feed or compost. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/walz-orders-flags-flown-at-half-staff-to-honor-pilot-killed-in-helicopter-crash" title="Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff to honor pilot killed in helicopter crash" data-articleId="416918332" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/21/American%20flag%20generic_1490150420676_2912628_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/21/American%20flag%20generic_1490150420676_2912628_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/21/American%20flag%20generic_1490150420676_2912628_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/21/American%20flag%20generic_1490150420676_2912628_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/03/21/American%20flag%20generic_1490150420676_2912628_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff to honor pilot killed in helicopter crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor and remember Pilot Timothy McDonald, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Brainerd, Minn.</p><p>The governor ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, July 9.</p><p>McDonald died in a helicopter crash June 28 while working for North Memorial Health Air Care. The crash also killed nurse Debra K Schott and injured paramedic Josh Duda. Flags were flown at half-staff July 3 to honor nurse Schott .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/red-lake-nation-conservation-officer-dies-on-the-job-after-medical-emergency" title="Red Lake Nation conservation officer dies on the job after medical emergency" data-articleId="416911396" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Red Lake Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Red Lake Nation conservation officer dies on the job after medical emergency</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:25PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Red Lake Nation conservation officer died on the job Sunday night after a medical emergency, the Red Lake Police Department announced.</p><p>Shannon “Opie” Barron, 48, was responding to a call north of Red Lake off Hwy. 89 where illegal harvesting was suspected. He was close to the end of his shift when the call came in.</p><p>Officers cleared the call for service, but requested EMS to the location because Barron was not feeling well. Featured Videos

Video: Black bear caught on home security video wandering Elk River neighborhood

California earthquake: Satellite images show large crack in earth after 7.1 temblor shakes region

Neighborhood group calls on Minneapolis to add police officers after downtown slaying

$34 in Canada, $380 in the U.S.: Minnesotans return from affordable insulin road trip Walz orders flags flown at half-staff to honor pilot killed in helicopter crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/red-lake-nation-conservation-officer-dies-on-the-job-after-medical-emergency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/Officer%20Shannon%20Barron_1562617653966.jpg_7488275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Red&#x20;Lake&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Red Lake Nation conservation officer dies on the job after medical emergency</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-injured-after-jumping-from-2nd-story-to-escape-minneapolis-house-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/16th%20Ave%20Mpls%20house%20fire_1562617152142.jpg_7487787_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;and&#x20;his&#x20;future&#x20;mother-in-law&#x20;were&#x20;suffered&#x20;broken&#x20;bones&#x20;after&#x20;they&#x20;jumped&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;second&#x20;story&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;house&#x20;in&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;to&#x20;escape&#x20;a&#x20;fire&#x20;early&#x20;Monday&#x20;morning&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 injured after jumping from 2nd story to escape Minneapolis house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-save-bald-eagles-trapped-on-st-croix-river" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/eagles_1562614771123_7488207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/eagles_1562614771123_7488207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/eagles_1562614771123_7488207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/eagles_1562614771123_7488207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/08/eagles_1562614771123_7488207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Washington&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies save bald eagles trapped on St. Croix River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-earthquake-satellite-images-show-large-crack-in-earth-after-71-temblor-shakes-region" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Ridgecrest%20before%20and%20after_1562612546846.jpg_7487878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" Most Recent

Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff to honor pilot killed in helicopter crash

Red Lake Nation conservation officer dies on the job after medical emergency

2 injured after jumping from 2nd story to escape Minneapolis house fire

Deputies save bald eagles trapped on St. Croix River

California earthquake: Satellite images show large crack in earth after 7.1 temblor shakes region 