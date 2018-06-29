Eagan, Minn. couple killed by hit-and-run driver while out for walk

- An Eagan, Minnesota couple out for their nightly walk died in a hit-and-run crash while out for their nightly walk Thursday.

At 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Silver Bell Road on a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they located two victims in the parking lot of a business on the west side of the road.

The victims, a 57-year-old woman and her 74-year-old husband, were out for their nightly walk when they were hit by the suspect, a 36-year-old man.

The couple were taken to Regions Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival. Witnesses provided a description of the suspect vehicle and it was located over an hour later at La Fonda De Los Lobos on Highway 13 in Eagan.

Several hours later, officers located and arrested a suspect at the AmericInn Hotel in Apple Valley. He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Eagan Police Department. Police are not searching for any other suspects.

The crash remains under investigation.