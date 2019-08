- A 19-year-old man is receiving treatment after he was stabbed multiple times at home just blocks away from the Winona State University campus early Monday morning, according to Winona police.

Around 1:24 a.m., police responded to a reported stabbing inside a residence on the 400 block of West 9th Street in Winona. The 911 caller said the 19-year-old had been stabbed by an acquaintance. Emergency crews took the 19-year-old to Winona Health, but he was later transferred to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.

The suspect left the home, but police later found them at a home on the 300 block of West 6th Street.

The suspect is in custody. Charges from the Winona County Attorney's Office are pending.