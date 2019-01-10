17-year-old male murdered in Fridley, Minn. Thursday night

- A 17-year-old male was murdered in Fridley, Minn. Thursday night.

According to the Fridley Police Department, a male suffered gunshot wounds on the 6100 block of Fifth Street Northeast. That male later died at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The victim’s identification is being withheld pending notification of the family.

The case is still under investigation, but the act does not appear random and the public is not at risk.