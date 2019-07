- Josh Richardson was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer a few months before he died and leaves behind a wife and two kids, ages 11 and 9, according to a GoFundMe page set up to pay for his medical costs.

Richardson’s friend, Curtis Smith, set up the GoFundMe account shortly after Richardson was diagnosed in April.

Smith said shortly before his death, Richardson was on a trip to Mexico with his wife and two children and had to be flown back to Minnesota in a private jet as his health was declining. When the plane reached the tarmac, 40 to 50 local fire fighters were there to show their support.

Smith called Richardson a “wonderful man” who “did everything for everyone.” He said Richardson’s dead is considered a “line of duty” death.

According to Richardson’s GoFundMe page, he was also a 7-year veteran of the U.S. Navy.