- Two 13-year-old boys led deputies on a high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday in Otter Tail County, Minnesota.

According to officials, shortly after 3 a.m., a deputy tried to stop a 2010 Chevy Impala on State Highway 78 just north of Ottertail City. The car continued north on Hwy 78, and the driver refused to stop.

The deputy pursued the car, with speeds reaching 100 mph. Authorities used tire deflation devices, which were unsuccessful, before the suspect crashed south of Perham, Minn.

The driver and passenger, both 13-year-old males, were not hurt and were arrested without further incident. Officials later learned that the car was stolen from Deer Creek, Minn. The driver was taken to Moorhead Juvenile Detention Center and the passenger was released to a relative.