Posted Jun 26 2019 08:45AM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 08:48AM CDT

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided at an intersection in Maple Grove, Minnesota early Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)</strong> - One person suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided at an intersection in Maple Grove, Minnesota early Wednesday morning. </p><p>At 4:30 a.m., a vehicle traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard crashed into another vehicle traveling east County Road 81, according to the Maple Grove Police Department. </p><p>One of the three people in the vehicle on Elm Creek Boulevard is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital. Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony has undergone over 15 procedures, family says

The 5-year-old boy thrown from the third floor balcony at the Mall of America earlier this year has undergone more than 15 medical procedures or surgeries and remains in intensive care due to his injuries and severe complications from the fall, his family says. 

In an update posted to their GoFundMe page Wednesday, the family said the boy, known only as Landen, has had surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg and removal of his spleen, as well as procedures for fluid in his lungs and stomach and facial and skill fractures. He also had a stent placed in a vein that runs through his liver "because of the serious complications he continues to endure," they said. 

His family is still unsure when he will be able to return home.

Police investigating shooting in Red Wing, Minn.

Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday evening in Red Wing, Minnesota. According to officials, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a call at 6:31 p.m. reporting a male was shot in the 700 block of Plum Street. Witnesses reported hearing one to four gunshots and seeing a male running from the scene toward Bush Street and Highway 58. When police arrived, they found the victim and began administering CPR. He was transported to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Ref's stunning acrobatic skills caught on video in Bloomington, Minn.

A referee grasped the attention of SportsCenter after a video showing his impressive skills surfaced. During a game at Bloomington Kennedy High School, the referee climbed a basketball net to retrieve a ball that was stuck behind the backboard. The act was caught on video thanks to Ryan Fitzsimonds and Ellie Powell. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony has undergone over 15 procedures, family says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:53AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 5-year-old boy thrown from the third floor balcony at the Mall of America earlier this year has undergone more than 15 medical procedures or surgeries and remains in intensive care due to his injuries and severe complications from the fall, his family says. </p><p>In an update posted to their GoFundMe page Wednesday, the family said the boy, known only as Landen, has had surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg and removal of his spleen, as well as procedures for fluid in his lungs and stomach and facial and skill fractures. He also had a stent placed in a vein that runs through his liver “because of the serious complications he continues to endure,” they said. </p><p>His family is still unsure when he will be able to return home. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-investigating-shooting-in-red-wing-minn" title="Police investigating shooting in Red Wing, Minn." data-articleId="414773231" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police investigating shooting in Red Wing, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after a person was shot Tuesday evening in Red Wing, Minnesota.</p><p>According to officials, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a call at 6:31 p.m. reporting a male was shot in the 700 block of Plum Street. Witnesses reported hearing one to four gunshots and seeing a male running from the scene toward Bush Street and Highway 58.</p><p>When police arrived, they found the victim and began administering CPR. He was transported to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ref-s-stunning-acrobatic-skills-caught-on-video-in-bloomington-minn" title="Ref's stunning acrobatic skills caught on video in Bloomington, Minn." data-articleId="414768336" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ref_s_stunning_acrobatic_skills_caught_o_0_7445215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ref_s_stunning_acrobatic_skills_caught_o_0_7445215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ref_s_stunning_acrobatic_skills_caught_o_0_7445215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ref_s_stunning_acrobatic_skills_caught_o_0_7445215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/Ref_s_stunning_acrobatic_skills_caught_o_0_7445215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A ref&#39;s stunning acrobatic skills were caught on video in Bloomington, Minnesota, and even caught the attention of SportsCenter. Credit:&nbsp;Ryan Fitzsimonds/Ellie Powell" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ref's stunning acrobatic skills caught on video in Bloomington, Minn.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A referee grasped the attention of SportsCenter after a video showing his impressive skills surfaced.</p><p>During a game at Bloomington Kennedy High School, the referee climbed a basketball net to retrieve a ball that was stuck behind the backboard.</p><p>The act was caught on video thanks to Ryan Fitzsimonds and Ellie Powell.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/town-ball-tours-stops-in-glencoe-minnesota" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tours stops in Glencoe, Minnesota</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/town-ball-tours-stops-in-glencoe-minnesota" data-title="Town Ball Tours stops in Glencoe, Minnesota" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/town-ball-tours-stops-in-glencoe-minnesota" addthis:title="Town Ball Tours stops in Glencoe, Minnesota" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ref-s-stunning-acrobatic-skills-caught-on-video-in-bloomington-minn" > <h3>Ref's stunning acrobatic skills caught on video in Bloomington, Minn.</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/ref-s-stunning-acrobatic-skills-caught-on-video-in-bloomington-minn" data-title="SportsCenter highlights ref's skills at MN school" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/ref-s-stunning-acrobatic-skills-caught-on-video-in-bloomington-minn" addthis:title="SportsCenter highlights ref's skills at MN school" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disabled-veteran-reunited-with-dog-taken-from-outside-grocery-store" > <h3>Army veteran reunited with puppy taken from grocery store</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/disabled-veteran-reunited-with-dog-taken-from-outside-grocery-store" data-title="Army veteran reunited with puppy taken from store" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/disabled-veteran-reunited-with-dog-taken-from-outside-grocery-store" addthis:title="Army veteran reunited with puppy taken from store" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/motorcyclist-hit-by-stray-bullet-from-target-practice-south-of-carver" > <h3>Motorcyclist hit by stray bullet from target practice south of Carver</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/motorcyclist-hit-by-stray-bullet-from-target-practice-south-of-carver" data-title="Motorcyclist hit by stray bullet south of Carver" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/motorcyclist-hit-by-stray-bullet-from-target-practice-south-of-carver" addthis:title="Motorcyclist hit by stray bullet south of Carver" > <a class="share-this id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boy-thrown-from-mall-of-america-balcony-has-undergone-over-15-procedures-family-says" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/04/14/moa_1555246223288_7107130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Zariah&#x20;Hicks" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony has undergone over 15 procedures, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/town-ball-tours-stops-in-glencoe-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/26/9%20VO%20-%20GLENCOE%20TOWNBALL_00.00.30.24_1561552690473.png_7445655_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tours stops in Glencoe, Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigating-shooting-in-red-wing-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigating shooting in Red Wing, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ref-s-stunning-acrobatic-skills-caught-on-video-in-bloomington-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/reff_1561519163843_7445450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/reff_1561519163843_7445450_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/reff_1561519163843_7445450_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/reff_1561519163843_7445450_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/reff_1561519163843_7445450_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Ryan&#x20;Fitzsimonds&#x2f;Ellie&#x20;Powell" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ref's stunning acrobatic skills caught on video in Bloomington, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disabled-veteran-reunited-with-dog-taken-from-outside-grocery-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/10-P-HANDICAP%20VET%27S%20DOG%20STOLEN_00.01.21.04_1561519830696.png_7445076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/10-P-HANDICAP%20VET%27S%20DOG%20STOLEN_00.01.21.04_1561519830696.png_7445076_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/10-P-HANDICAP%20VET%27S%20DOG%20STOLEN_00.01.21.04_1561519830696.png_7445076_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/10-P-HANDICAP%20VET%27S%20DOG%20STOLEN_00.01.21.04_1561519830696.png_7445076_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/25/10-P-HANDICAP%20VET%27S%20DOG%20STOLEN_00.01.21.04_1561519830696.png_7445076_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Army veteran reunited with puppy taken from grocery store</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 