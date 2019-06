- One person suffered life-threatening injuries after two vehicles collided at an intersection in Maple Grove, Minnesota early Wednesday morning.

At 4:30 a.m., a vehicle traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard crashed into another vehicle traveling east County Road 81, according to the Maple Grove Police Department.

One of the three people in the vehicle on Elm Creek Boulevard is being treated for life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital. The other two people in the vehicle, as well as the sole occupant of the other vehicle, were treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.