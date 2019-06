- A 41-year-old Minneapolis man is in critical condition after what police say was a domestic shooting in Roseville, Minnesota Sunday night.

At 10:02 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Rice Street for a shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall, according to the Roseville Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition.

Police took a 40-year-old woman into custody in the parking lot. They recovered a gun at the scene.

The suspect was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on possible charges of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say there is not threat to the public and there is no indication that any additional suspects were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-767-0640 or submit a tip to cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.