<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411769627" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411769627" data-article-version="1.0">1 in critical condition, 1 in custody after shooting at Roseville strip mall</h1> </header> mall" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/1-in-critical-condition-1-in-custody-after-parking-lot-shooting-in-roseville-minn" addthis:title="1 in critical condition, 1 in custody after shooting at Roseville strip mall"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411769627.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411769627");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411769627-407525177"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411769627-407525177" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:06AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 10:58AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 9)</strong> - A 41-year-old Minneapolis man is in critical condition after what police say was a domestic shooting in Roseville, Minnesota Sunday night. </p><p>At 10:02 p.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Rice Street for a shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall, according to the Roseville Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. </p><p>The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical condition. </p><p>Police took a 40-year-old woman into custody in the parking lot. They recovered a gun at the scene. </p><p>The suspect was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on possible charges of attempted second-degree murder. </p><p>The shooting remains under investigation. Man died at Dominican Republic resort after drink from hotel room minibar, family says A fourth U.S. tourist died after he fell critically and suddenly ill at an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic about a month before three others died in their rooms, Fox News has learned.

Robert Bell Wallace, 67, of California, became ill almost immediately after he had a scotch from the room minibar at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort in Punta Cana, his niece, Chloe Arnold, told Fox News on Sunday. He was in the Dominican Republic to attend his stepson's wedding.

Arnold said her uncle, an avid traveler, had been in relatively good health and just the month before had been skiing in Lake Tahoe. Both were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. One of the men died at HCMC.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/uniformed-minnesota-officer-mows-woman-s-lawn-after-checking-on-her-welfare" title="Uniformed Minnesota officer mows woman's lawn after checking on her welfare" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. A Minnesota police officer is showing that one of the varieties of ways officers assist those they serve is by grabbing a lawnmower.

The Orono Police Department posted a photo on social media Thursday showing Officer Matt Siltala confronting knee-high weeds with a push mower at a home where he had just conducted a welfare check on the owner, a woman living alone.

"She was ok and Matt asked her why her yard is so unkempt," police said. "She said she doesn't have anyone to mow for her. He grabbed her mower and cut the front yard. Very cool." <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> " title="---VO-HENNEPIN AVE HOMICIDE_00.00.28.22_1560167368020.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One dead, one in critical after shooting in downtown Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-recipe-for-tackling-violent-crime-on-hennepin-ave"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/P%20DOWNTOWN%20CRIME%20_00.01.03.05_1560131775883.png_7368796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MPD watching Hennepin Ave."/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New recipe for tackling violent crime on Hennepin Ave.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/noor-prosecutors-reflect-on-former-minneapolis-police-officer-s-murder-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/noor%20sentencing%20FULL%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png_7363613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="noor sentencing FULL KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.03.01.24_1559918285499.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Noor prosecutors reflect on former Minneapolis police officer's murder trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/minneapolis-officer-lends-a-hand-in-flooded-kansas-calls-experience-humbling-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/09/9-P-KANSAS%20FLOOD%20HELP_00.00.28.00_1560130604591.png_7368789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-died-at-dominican-republic-resort" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man died at Dominican Republic resort after drink from hotel room minibar, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/one-dead-one-in-critical-after-shooting-in-downtown-minneapolis" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/---VO-HENNEPIN%20AVE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.28.22_1560167368020.png_7369426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/---VO-HENNEPIN%20AVE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.28.22_1560167368020.png_7369426_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/---VO-HENNEPIN%20AVE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.28.22_1560167368020.png_7369426_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/---VO-HENNEPIN%20AVE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.28.22_1560167368020.png_7369426_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/10/---VO-HENNEPIN%20AVE%20HOMICIDE_00.00.28.22_1560167368020.png_7369426_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;is&#x20;dead&#x20;and&#x20;one&#x20;is&#x20;in&#x20;critical&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;in&#x20;downtown&#x20;Minneapolis&#x20;early&#x20;Monday&#x20;morning&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One dead, one in critical after shooting in downtown Minneapolis</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uniformed-minnesota-officer-mows-woman-s-lawn-after-checking-on-her-welfare" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uniformed Minnesota officer mows woman's lawn after checking on her welfare</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> 