- Minneapolis police are searching for suspects in what appears to be a deadly shooting on East Lake Street early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South. When they arrived, they found one man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Officers are checking the area currently to look for anybody who may have seen or heard something,” Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said. “[They are] looking for video cameras surveillance equipment for both business and residences and have spoken to folks and are getting statements.”

No arrests have been made.

A reward is possible for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an electronic tip to crimestoppersmn.org.