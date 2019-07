- Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressed the City Council Wednesday, saying his agency will need 400 more patrol cops - a 67% increase - by 2025 because of a “broken process” that has left MPD understaffed.

To make his case on increased staffing, Arradondo said there were 1,251 highest-priority 911 calls in the past 12 months that no one was available to respond to.

The chief painted a dire picture of his department, saying it is “strained to capacity and, quite frankly, hemorrhaging.”

He says it’s a decades-long trend worsened by drug epidemics, surging homelessness and a spike in shootings.