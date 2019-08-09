Thursday, attorneys announced a tentative agreement is in place for a settlement in the shooting of Jamar Clark by Minneapolis police.
Now, for the first time since the deal was reached, we are hearing from the sister of Clark, Tiffany Roberson, who says the family’s work doesn’t end with a check.
The police officers’ union says the officers’ actions that night were justified and no money should be awarded in Jamar Clark’s case. Roberson says no amount of cash will ever bring her brother back. For her, this fight has always been about justice.