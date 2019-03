- Police in Eagan, Minnesota got creative Wednesday when the ambulance got stuck on ice while responding to a woman who slipped.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to an elderly woman who slipped on ice outside her home, suffering a serious facial injury. Because of the ice on her driveway, the ambulance couldn't reach her and a stretcher wasn't a safe option.

So, an officer spotted a sled in the woman's garage, and authorities used it to transport her to the ambulance. The woman reportedly said, "I hate winter."

She is now in stable condition at the hospital.