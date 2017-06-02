< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police: Assault near Metro State possibly racially motivated <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:44AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - St. Paul Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred near the campus of Metropolitan State University Wednesday afternoon that they say may have been racially motivated. </p><p>Around 1:45 p.m., the victim was sitting on some steps outside campus grounds when he as approached from behind by another man, police said. </p><p>The suspect then asked the victim where he was from and why he was in this country. He then hit the victim on the side of his face.</p><p>Following the assault, the suspect walked down West 7th Street towards Swede Hollow Park. </p><p>The victim was met by officers on West 7th Street and Payne Avenue, but had lost sight of the suspect.</p><p>St. Paul police are investigating the incident and said they will have increased patrols in the area of the university for the foreseeable future. </p> 