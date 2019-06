- St. Paul Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred near the campus of Metropolitan State University Wednesday afternoon that they say may have been racially motivated.

Around 1:45 p.m., the victim was sitting on some steps outside campus grounds when he as approached from behind by another man, police said.

The suspect then asked the victim where he was from and why he was in this country. He then hit the victim on the side of his face.

Following the assault, the suspect walked down West 7th Street towards Swede Hollow Park.

The victim was met by officers on West 7th Street and Payne Avenue, but had lost sight of the suspect.

St. Paul police are investigating the incident and said they will have increased patrols in the area of the university for the foreseeable future.