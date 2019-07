- St. Paul’s Circus Juventas, the largest youth circus program in North America, will premiere its summer show on Friday, July 26th.

The show is called ‘Twisted’ and tells the story of beloved fairy tale characters who band together, to set their stories straight.

Shayne Wells is under the big top with a preview of the show that runs through August 11th.

Ticket and show info: https://circusjuventas.org/