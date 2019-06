- There will be a lot to celebrate during tonight's Twins game, but the weather isn't one of them.

Today is Joe Mauer Day in Minnesota, and tonight, his No. 7 jersey will be retired in front of a sold-out crowd. However, there's a good chance for rain and storms tonight.

The good news? The storms should be in and out, so it would likely be a delay, if anything.

Storms will likely fire up in western Minnesota this afternoon and push eastward over time.The best chances for storms in the metro will be between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

