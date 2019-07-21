< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Drone video shows flooding across Waterville, Minn., city warns waters could continue to rise Drone video shows flooding across Waterville, Minn., city warns waters could continue to rise i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419461806");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419461806_419465621_129234"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="419465621" data-video-posted-date="Jul 21 2019 05:16PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Flooding_in_Waterville__Minn__after_stor_0_7538133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Flooding in Waterville, Minn. after storms (Part 5)</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="419464659" data-video-posted-date="Jul 21 2019 05:15PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Flooding_in_Waterville__Minn__after_stor_0_7537975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Flooding in Waterville, Minn. after storms (part 4)</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="419456827" data-video-posted-date="Jul 21 2019 04:10PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Flooding_in_Waterville__Minn__after_stor_0_7538055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Flooding in Waterville, Minn. after storms</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="3" data-playlist-id="419456858" data-video-posted-date="Jul 21 2019 04:10PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Flooding_in_Waterville__Minn__after_stor_0_7538057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Flooding in Waterville, Minn. after storms (part 2)</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="4" data-playlist-id="419457661" data-video-posted-date="Jul 21 2019 04:12PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/21/Flooding_in_Waterville__Minn__after_stor_0_7537899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Flooding in Waterville, Minn. after storms (part 3)</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 05:17PM CDT</span></p> (Photos and video from Jordan Edwards) (Photos and video from Jordan Edwards) (Photos and video from Jordan Edwards) (Photos and video from Jordan Edwards) (Photos and video from Jordan Edwards) (Photos and video from Jordan Edwards) WATERVILLE, Minn. - Weekend storms have brought another round of significant flooding to a city in southern Minnesota.

Drone video sent to FOX 9 from Jordan Edwards shows lake waters filling streets and backyards in Waterville, Minnesota, a city wedged between two lakes east of Mankato.

The city was already dealing with flooding in the weeks leading up to the storms that moved through Friday evening and Saturday morning. According to the City of Waterville's Emergency Management team, the Saturday storms dropped 2.5 inches of water in a short timeframe. From Friday night through Saturday afternoon, water levels rose seven inches.

"The waters will continue to rise over the next several days. We do not know at this time when the waters will crest," the city writes.

Waterville officials warn residents to use caution when traveling in the area. Sakatah Boulevard, Lillian Street and Marian Street have been closed to through-traffic. 