- Weekend storms have brought another round of significant flooding to a city in southern Minnesota.

Drone video sent to FOX 9 from Jordan Edwards shows lake waters filling streets and backyards in Waterville, Minnesota, a city wedged between two lakes east of Mankato.

The city was already dealing with flooding in the weeks leading up to the storms that moved through Friday evening and Saturday morning. According to the City of Waterville's Emergency Management team, the Saturday storms dropped 2.5 inches of water in a short timeframe. From Friday night through Saturday afternoon, water levels rose seven inches.

"The waters will continue to rise over the next several days. We do not know at this time when the waters will crest," the city writes.

Waterville officials warn residents to use caution when traveling in the area. Sakatah Boulevard, Lillian Street and Marian Street have been closed to through-traffic. Officials warn drivers to avoid moving through roadways covered with water.

They write, "Any time the waters cover the roadways and sit stagnant for a period of time, roads can start to soften and deteriorate, so please keep off these roadways if possible."

The city is offering sandbags to residents through the city hall during normal business hours or through the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office after hours.