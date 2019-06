Photo Courtesy: JT Morin Photo Courtesy: JT Morin

- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado has touched down Thursday evening in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

Right now, a tornado warning is in effect for nearby areas, including Clement and Morgan.

The weather service warns people in the area to take cover. The warning is in effect for those areas until 6 p.m.

A photo tweeted from JT Morin shows the tornado swirling southeast of Redwood Falls.

UPDATE: Tornado warnings are now in effect for areas including Brown County, Minnesota until 7 p.m. and for areas including Madelia, Minnesota and La Salle, Minnesota until 7:15 p.m.

UPDATE (6:58 p.m.): The tornado warning has been extended to Saint James, Minn. until 7:30 p.m.