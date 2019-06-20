< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Tornado spotted near Redwood Falls, Minn. Tornado spotted near Redwood Falls, Minn. fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413869832.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413869832");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_413869832_413874181_107300"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413869832_413874181_107300";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413874181","video":"576669","title":"Confirmed%20tornado%20spotted%20near%20Redwood%20Falls%2C%20Minn.","caption":"The%20National%20Weather%20Service%20has%20confirmed%20a%20tornado%20has%20touched%20down%20Thursday%20evening%20in%20Redwood%20Falls%2C%20Minnesota.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FConfirmed_tornado_spotted_near_Redwood_F_0_7427472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FConfirmed_tornado_spotted_near_Redwood_Falls__Mi_576669_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655680177%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbNKKWkwv0D0uXC3rl11rWkgb1As","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fweather%2Fweather-blog%2Fconfirmed-tornado-spotted-in-redwood-falls-minn%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0ls4_A5vfpvaFwWliIhDXV039wcL91YcYW3mw_nepHlAm7b85Bwzv4xhw"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 06:09PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413869832_413874181_107300",video:"576669",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Confirmed_tornado_spotted_near_Redwood_F_0_7427472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520National%2520Weather%2520Service%2520has%2520confirmed%2520a%2520tornado%2520has%2520touched%2520down%2520Thursday%2520evening%2520in%2520Redwood%2520Falls%252C%2520Minnesota.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/Confirmed_tornado_spotted_near_Redwood_Falls__Mi_576669_1800.mp4?Expires=1655680177&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bNKKWkwv0D0uXC3rl11rWkgb1As",eventLabel:"Confirmed%20tornado%20spotted%20near%20Redwood%20Falls%2C%20Minn.-413874181",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fweather%2Fweather-blog%2Fconfirmed-tornado-spotted-in-redwood-falls-minn%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0ls4_A5vfpvaFwWliIhDXV039wcL91YcYW3mw_nepHlAm7b85Bwzv4xhw"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 20 2019 05:43PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 06:09PM CDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 06:58PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: JT Morin" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: JT Morin</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413869832-413870180" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: JT Morin" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo Courtesy: JT Morin</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413869832" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>REDWOOD FALLS, Minn.</strong> - The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado has touched down Thursday evening in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.</p><p>Right now, a tornado warning is in effect for nearby areas, including Clement and Morgan.</p><p>The weather service warns people in the area to take cover. The warning is in effect for those areas until 6 p.m.</p><p>A photo tweeted from JT Morin shows the tornado swirling southeast of Redwood Falls.</p><p><strong>UPDATE:</strong> Tornado warnings are now in effect for areas including Brown County, Minnesota until 7 p.m. and for areas including Madelia, Minnesota and La Salle, Minnesota until 7:15 p.m.</p><p><strong>UPDATE (6:58 p.m.): </strong>The tornado warning has been extended to Saint James, Minn. until 7:30 p.m.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Confirmed tornado on ground. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The surprising warmth of Minnesota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:28AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s human nature to dwell on the aspects of life we don’t like; Our teenage years, pimples, taxes, getting older--all things many of us don’t appreciate, and in some cases, absolutely dread.</p><p>For Minnesotans though, many of us dwell on winter and many non-Minnesotans think it’s cold here all year round when we all know that’s just not the case.</p><p>Well, here is a friendly reminder that we get a lot more warmth here in Minnesota than even we remember. Granted, the term “warmth” is relative, but for the sake of argument, we’ll classify warmth as anything above what’s considered to be room temperature.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/good-chance-for-rain-during-tonight-s-twins-game" title="Good chance for rain, storm on 'Joe Mauer Day'" data-articleId="412855573" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Fans_line_up_as_Twins_set_to_honor_Joe_M_0_7402688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Fans_line_up_as_Twins_set_to_honor_Joe_M_0_7402688_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Fans_line_up_as_Twins_set_to_honor_Joe_M_0_7402688_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Fans_line_up_as_Twins_set_to_honor_Joe_M_0_7402688_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/Fans_line_up_as_Twins_set_to_honor_Joe_M_0_7402688_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Minnesota Twins are set to honor retired catcher Joe Mauer Saturday night as they retire his jersey." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good chance for rain, storm on 'Joe Mauer Day'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:21AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 16 2019 07:08AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There will be a lot to celebrate during tonight's Twins game, but the weather isn't one of them.</p><p>Today is Joe Mauer Day in Minnesota , and tonight, his No. 7 jersey will be retired in front of a sold-out crowd. However, there's a good chance for rain and storms tonight.</p><p>The good news? The storms should be in and out, so it would likely be a delay, if anything.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wheres-our-summertime-humidity-" title="Where's our summer humidity?" data-articleId="412653731" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/14/Dewpoints_1560516865368_7397481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dewpoint&nbsp;temps midday Thursday showing incredibly dry air in place for this time of year" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Where's our summer humidity?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:11AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 10:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We’re now into the middle of June and it hardly feels like it.</p><p>But before you blame our temperatures, you may be interested to know that the first half of June has actually been above average. So, it’s not the temperatures, but the lack of humidity that has us feeling less like June and that humidity has been shockingly low.</p><p>Mid-way through our Thursday, dewpoints dropped to the upper 20s in the metro and even into the upper teens in Red Wing. The rest of the area experienced dewpoints in the 30s. id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-program-in-orono-pairs-police-with-cadets-with-special-needs" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Orono_Police_Department_welcomes_people__0_7427192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Orono_Police_Department_welcomes_people__0_7427192_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Orono_Police_Department_welcomes_people__0_7427192_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Orono_Police_Department_welcomes_people__0_7427192_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/Orono_Police_Department_welcomes_people__0_7427192_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New program in Orono pairs police with cadets with special needs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sun-country-airlines-loses-golfer-s-clubs-on-way-to-women-s-pga-championship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/7P%20LPGA%20GOLFER%20LOSES%20CLUBS_00.00.15.21_1561075575845.png_7428330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sun Country Airlines loses golfer's clubs on way to Women's PGA Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bicyclist-struck-and-killed-by-northstar-train-in-coon-rapids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/chopper%20fridley%20train%20vs%20pedestrian%20KMSPBCME01.mpg_00.25.47.29_1558662717099.png_7309042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bicyclist struck and killed by Northstar train in Coon Rapids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-native-former-pro-soccer-player-hosting-free-sports-camps-for-twin-cities-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/0959IL.MXF_00.03.30.26_1561072317780_7427189_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/0959IL.MXF_00.03.30.26_1561072317780_7427189_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/0959IL.MXF_00.03.30.26_1561072317780_7427189_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/0959IL.MXF_00.03.30.26_1561072317780_7427189_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/0959IL.MXF_00.03.30.26_1561072317780_7427189_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Paul native, former pro soccer player hosting free sports camps for Twin Cities kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/confirmed-tornado-spotted-in-redwood-falls-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/64974046_10162172284630790_1216088159859769344_n_1561070852386_7427347_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;JT&#x20;Morin" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tornado spotted near Redwood Falls, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> 