Blustery Tuesday bringing subzero wind chills Wednesday morning

- Be sure to bundle up and plan ahead for the bitter cold Wednesday morning as a blustery Tuesday evening brings in subzero wind chills.

Gusts out of the northwest on Tuesday reached up to about 40 to 50 miles per hour and are expected to stay strong into the evening.

That northwest wind is blowing cooler air out of Canada into Minnesota, making for a frigid start to Wednesday. In the morning, temperatures are expected to be in the single digits with the wind chill around 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

The bitter cold, however, isn't expected to last, with warmer temperatures expected to close out the week.