- As residents across Minnesota and western Wisconsin continue cleaning up after storm damage, another round is making its way through the region.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Le Sueur, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties until 11:15 a.m. Saturday with winds reaching 70 mph.

Heavy downpours pushed through the metro Saturday morning, but there are no severe weather warnings. Rather, it will be some hefty rains with another round or two possible into the afternoon.