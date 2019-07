- Storms Sunday afternoon may have brought several tornadoes to the area with more possible as a tornado watch remains in effect across the Twin Cities metro and other areas.

As of 6:30 p.m., there were no active tornado warnings. The National Weather Service has also cancelled the tornado watch for the Twin Cities Metro. However, the watch for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin remains.



Another shot of the reported tornado near Silver Lake, shot by Garret Zenanko along Highway 7. pic.twitter.com/eypOQbmcll — FOX 9 (@FOX9) July 28, 2019

Video sent to FOX 9 shows a tornado moving near Silver Lake. At the same time, we've received reports of damage in McLeod County related to the storms.

Along Highway 7, FOX 9's Iris Perez found damage including a roof ripped off along with power poles and tree branches down.

There have been four tornado reports so far: Two in McLeod County and two near Forest Lake and Scandia.