- A stalled thunderstorm dropped almost 2 inches of rain in one hour on the Twin Cities Tuesday, causing a Flash Flood Warning for the area.

Parts of eastern Hennepin County and western Ramsey County were placed under the flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning included the cities of Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Falcon Heights and St. Paul.

The National Weather Service added that small creeks, streams and roads with poor drainage could create low-lying floods.

“Do not drive across flooded roads,” the NWS warned.