- Does the sky look a little hazy to you today?

Smoke from wildfires in northern Canada has made its way to the upper Midwest, lending a hazy appearance to the sky in the Twin Cities metro Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS said the surface air quality in the Twin Cities should not be impacted because the smoke will remain elevated, meaning you will not be able to smell smoke when you step outside because it will all be above us.

It is an early start to the hazy sun season for Minnesota, but on the bright side, the smoke in the air made for a nice sunrise Thursday morning and should make for a similarly beautiful sunset Thursday night.

It’s an early start to our hazy sun season here in Minnesota thanks to Canadian wildfires... leads to this pretty cool sunrise though... #mnwx pic.twitter.com/C3IgvfH1Ir — Cody Matz (@CodyMatzFox9) May 30, 2019