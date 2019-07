- As the bout of severe weather continues, parts of Minnesota are under a slight risk and marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday.

A few storms are hitting this morning and crossing the state from west to east, but much stronger storms are expected this afternoon and evening thanks to our muggy atmosphere.

There's a slight severe risk for storms this afternoon and tonight, with large hail, damaging winds and torrential downpours possible. An isolated tornado threat is possible, too.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7 p.m Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota.

Residents are still cleaning up after flooding burst through several streets across the Twin Ctiies, especially in uptown Minneapolis.

Stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts, watches and warnings 24/7. Download it for Android or Apple.