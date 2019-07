- Storms rolled through portions of the state overnight, including parts of the south Twin Cities metro, bringing with it some large hail.

A stronger storm rolled through Prior Lake, Savage and Burnsville between 4:20 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. with widespread hail reported up to roughly 2 inches in diameter--slightly larger than golf balls.

