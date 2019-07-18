< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Large hail pelts south Twin Cities metro during early morning storm </a> </figure> <figcaption> (Photo credit: Jennifer Golden/Burnsville, Minnesota) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jennifer Golden Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Prior%20Lake%20Hail%20use_1563452956396.jpg_7531729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Prior Lake Hail.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brent%20Kangas%20Prior%20Lake_1563454026425.jpg_7531658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Brent Kangas Prior Lake_1563454026425.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jenna%20Smith%20Burnsville_1563454028917.jpg_7531661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jenna Smith Burnsville_1563454028917.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jason%20Theis%20south%20Prior%20Lake_1563454026789.jpg_7531659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Jason Theis south Prior Lake_1563454026789.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shanna%20Christensen%20Prior%20Lake_1563454033157.jpg_7531664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Shanna Christensen Prior Lake_1563454033157.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shreve%20Parsley%20Prior%20Lake_1563454035205.jpg_7531665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Shreve Parsley Prior Lake_1563454035205.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Matt%20Lawrence%20Burnsville_1563454032726.jpg_7531663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Matt Lawrence Burnsville_1563454032726.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418867217-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Jennifer Golden/Burnsville, Minnesota) " title="Jennifer Golden Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Photo credit: Jennifer Golden/Burnsville, Minnesota) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Prior%20Lake%20Hail%20use_1563452956396.jpg_7531729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Rick Roche/Prior Lake)" title="Prior Lake Hail.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Photo credit: Rick Roche/Prior Lake)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brent%20Kangas%20Prior%20Lake_1563454026425.jpg_7531658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Brent Kangas/Prior Lake)" title="Brent Kangas Prior Lake_1563454026425.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Photo credit: Brent <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kangas" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kangas</span>/Prior Lake)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jenna%20Smith%20Burnsville_1563454028917.jpg_7531661_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Jenna Smith/Burnsville) " title="Jenna Smith Burnsville_1563454028917.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Photo credit: Jenna Smith/Burnsville) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jason%20Theis%20south%20Prior%20Lake_1563454026789.jpg_7531659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Jason Theis/Prior Lake)" title="Jason Theis south Prior Lake_1563454026789.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Photo credit: Jason <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Theis" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Theis</span>/Prior Lake)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shanna%20Christensen%20Prior%20Lake_1563454033157.jpg_7531664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Shanna Christensen/Prior Lake) " title="Shanna Christensen Prior Lake_1563454033157.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Photo credit: Shanna Christensen/Prior Lake) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shreve%20Parsley%20Prior%20Lake_1563454035205.jpg_7531665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Shreve Parsley/Prior Lake) " title="Shreve Parsley Prior Lake_1563454035205.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>(Photo credit: <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Shreve" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Shreve</span> Parsley/Prior Lake) </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Matt%20Lawrence%20Burnsville_1563454032726.jpg_7531663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Matt Lawrence/Burnsville, Minnesota) " title="Matt Lawrence Burnsville_1563454032726.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Jennifer Golden/Burnsville, Minnesota) " title="Jennifer Golden Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Prior%20Lake%20Hail%20use_1563452956396.jpg_7531729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Rick Roche/Prior Lake)" title="Prior Lake Hail.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Brent%20Kangas%20Prior%20Lake_1563454026425.jpg_7531658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Brent Kangas/Prior Lake)" title="Brent Kangas Prior Lake_1563454026425.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jenna%20Smith%20Burnsville_1563454028917.jpg_7531661_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Jenna Smith/Burnsville) " title="Jenna Smith Burnsville_1563454028917.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jason%20Theis%20south%20Prior%20Lake_1563454026789.jpg_7531659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Jason Theis/Prior Lake)" title="Jason Theis south Prior Lake_1563454026789.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shanna%20Christensen%20Prior%20Lake_1563454033157.jpg_7531664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Shanna Christensen/Prior Lake) " title="Shanna Christensen Prior Lake_1563454033157.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Shreve%20Parsley%20Prior%20Lake_1563454035205.jpg_7531665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Shreve Parsley/Prior Lake) " title="Shreve Parsley Prior Lake_1563454035205.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Matt%20Lawrence%20Burnsville_1563454032726.jpg_7531663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="(Photo credit: Matt Lawrence/Burnsville, Minnesota) " title="Matt Lawrence PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Storms rolled through portions of the state overnight, including parts of the south Twin Cities metro, bringing with it some large hail. 

A stronger storm rolled through Prior Lake, Savage and Burnsville between 4:20 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. with widespread hail reported up to roughly 2 inches in diameter--slightly larger than golf balls. Major heat wave expands to over 30 states through the weekend
By Cody Matz, FOX 9
Posted Jul 18 2019 07:51AM CDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 08:51AM CDT It's that time of year. Heat is peaking across much of the Northern Hemisphere and the United States is no exception, with a heat wave expanding to much of the eastern two-thirds of the country through the weekend.

It's been plenty hot already in the central U.S. over the last couple of days, but that heat is pushing eastward and could include more than 150 million people from Kansas City to Boston before the week is out. 

The Twin Cities metro will get some of this heat with a heat index close to 100 degrees on Thursday and could actually top 105 degrees on Friday, but then will get some quick and much-needed relief for the weekend. Parts of Minnesota under Flash Flood Watch tonight, more storms possible
Posted Jul 17 2019 08:58AM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:50AM CDT As the bout of severe weather continues, parts of Minnesota are under a slight risk and marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday.

A few storms are hitting this morning and crossing the state from west to east, but much stronger storms are expected this afternoon and evening thanks to our muggy atmosphere.

There's a slight severe risk for storms this afternoon and tonight, with large hail, damaging winds and torrential downpours possible. An isolated tornado threat is possible, too. Wisconsin-shaped cloud looms over Minnesota
Posted Jul 17 2019 09:20AM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:52AM CDT A man captured an eerie image during Tuesday's severe weather: Wisconsin.

Jarred Pechacek spotted a Wisconsin-shaped cloud in Hudson, Wisconsin as it hovered over Minnesota just across the St. Croix River. 

Tuesday's severe weather brought a mix of thunderstorms and flooding, patricularly in the Minneapolis area. The threat for storms continues today, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. Most Recent 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/18/Jennifer%20Golden%20Burnsville_1563454030959.jpg_7531662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jennifer&#x20;Golden&#x2f;Burnsville&#x2c;&#x20;Minnesota&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Large hail pelts south Twin Cities metro during early morning storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/severs-fall-festival-moving-to-larger-location" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/P%20SEVERS%20PKG_KMSPc060_146.mxf_00.01.03.16_1563416334014.png_7530591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/P%20SEVERS%20PKG_KMSPc060_146.mxf_00.01.03.16_1563416334014.png_7530591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/P%20SEVERS%20PKG_KMSPc060_146.mxf_00.01.03.16_1563416334014.png_7530591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/P%20SEVERS%20PKG_KMSPc060_146.mxf_00.01.03.16_1563416334014.png_7530591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/P%20SEVERS%20PKG_KMSPc060_146.mxf_00.01.03.16_1563416334014.png_7530591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sever's Fall Festival moving to larger location</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pres-trump-renews-attacks-on-rep-omar-crowd-chants-send-her-back-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/26/getty-donald%20trump-032619_1553608555856.jpg_6941716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Reynolds&#x20;-&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pres. Trump takes on Rep. Omar, crowd chants 'Send her back' https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20SOT%20-%20BIG%20LAKE%20SETUP_00.00.05.02_1563412898225.png_7530794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/17/9%20SOT%20-%20BIG%20LAKE%20SETUP_00.00.05.02_1563412898225.png_7530794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>8-year-old girl's lemonade stand raises thousands for Big Lake family after tragic fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/huggies-puts-fathers-on-diaper-packages-for-the-first-time" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Huggies&#x20;said&#x20;it&#x20;specifically&#x20;chose&#x20;to&#x20;feature&#x20;fathers&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;time&#x20;ever&#x20;on&#x20;its&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Special&#x20;Delivery&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;line&#x20;to&#x20;reflect&#x20;all&#x20;parents&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;love&#x20;for&#x20;their&#x20;babies&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Huggies&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Huggies puts fathers on diaper packages for the first time</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script 