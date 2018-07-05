Flood Warning still in effect for 3 rivers in southwestern Minnesota

The Cottonwood River in New Ulm, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of the New Ulm Police Department.

The Cottonwood River in New Ulm, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of the New Ulm Police Department.

The Cottonwood River in New Ulm, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of the New Ulm Police Department.

The Cottonwood River in New Ulm, Minnesota. Photo courtesy of the New Ulm Police Department.

- A Flood Warning remains in effect for three rivers in southwestern Minnesota Thursday.

The Cottonwood River crested at 32.69 feet Wednesday morning near Springfield in Brown County. Parts of the city were flooded along the river and an apartment building had to be evacuated.

In New Ulm, the river is expected to be five feet over the flood stage, according to police.

Parts of the Minnesota River are also under a Flood Warning. Flooding is especially a concern for Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Le Sueur, Scott and Sibley counties, particularly the communities of Henderson, Jordan and Savage.

Flooding is also a concern on the Redwood River near Redwood Falls. The river was already high before Wednesday’s rain due to heavy rain in the area on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is reminding people not to drive cars through flooded areas.