article> <section id="story418269429" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418269429" data-article-version="1.0">Damaging wind, hail possible as part of Severe Thunderstorm Watch in MN, WI Monday</h1> </header> class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418269429" style="display: none;"> </div> class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418269429" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Monday until 10 p.m.</p><p>Scattered storms are possible in western and northwestern Minnesota along a cold front that will slide in from the northwest. The storm will track east across the watch area Monday afternoon into the evening.</p><p>Damaging wind and large hail are expected as part of the storms if they should develop. </p><p>The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued alongside a <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/excessive-heat-watch-in-effect-until-monday-night">Heat Advisory Monday</a> in the Twin Cities area. The heat index is expected to be in the 100s in several Minnesota counties.</p><p>The Heat Advisory expires at 10 p.m. Monday night.</p><p><em>Stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather App. It has the latest temperatures, forecasts, watches and warnings 24/7. <h4>More Weather Stories</h4> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/how-warm-does-it-get-inside-a-car-during-hot-weather-" title="How warm does it get inside a car during hot weather?" data-articleId="418158600" > <h3>How warm does it get inside a car during hot weather?</h3> By <span class="author">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <p>The high heat can make routine activities pretty dangerous.</p><p>Sunday, with temperatures rising across the Twin Cities Metro, using a heat sensor that firefighters use, we saw how unbearably hot some things, like the inside of a car, can get in the sun.</p><p>Monday, the heat index is expected to be in the mid to upper 90s across the metro. That's about what it was Sunday with the sun beaming down in Eden Prairie around 3:30 p.m., but what do these temps really break down to?</p> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/severe-thunderstrom-watch-issued-between-fargo-and-twin-cities-areas-sunday" title="Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings blanket central, northern Minnesota counties" data-articleId="418117144" > <h3>Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings blanket central, northern Minnesota counties</h3> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 03:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 14 2019 08:13PM CDT</span></p> Those warnings and the Tornado Warnings could include wind up to 70 miles per hour and ping pong ball-sized hail. </p><p>A wind gust of 73 miles per hour was reported in Pierz, Minn. Sunday evening. </p> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast" title="Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm" data-articleId="417950561" > <h3>Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm</h3> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 01:18PM CDT</span></p> <p>NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carrying "off the chart" amounts of moisture, Barry crawled ashore Saturday in Louisiana and quickly weakened to a tropical storm that promised to dump heavy rains that could last for days and pose a test of the flood-prevention systems built after Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.</p><p>The storm made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, and its winds fell to 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.</p><p>The Coast Guard rescued more than a dozen people from the remote Isle de Jean Charles, south of New Orleans, where water rose so high that some residents clung to rooftops. But in the city, locals and tourists wandered through mostly empty streets under light rain or stayed indoors.</p> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> 