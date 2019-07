- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin Monday until 10 p.m.

Scattered storms are possible in western and northwestern Minnesota along a cold front that will slide in from the northwest. The storm will track east across the watch area Monday afternoon into the evening.

Damaging wind and large hail are expected as part of the storms if they should develop.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued alongside a Heat Advisory Monday in the Twin Cities area. The heat index is expected to be in the 100s in several Minnesota counties.

The Heat Advisory expires at 10 p.m. Monday night.

