- Flash flooding in southeastern Minnesota swept away a herd of cows Friday morning. A video taken by Don Ehlenfeldt in Oxbow Park near Byron at 6:45 a.m. shows the cows floating downstream.

Around 10 a.m., Olmstead County Emergency Management reported water covering the roadway on County Road 103 east of the park. According to its Facebook page, Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo are currently closed due to flooding from the recent rain.

A number of county roads in Olmstead County also remain closed for flooding.

Flooding was also reported in the Rochester area Friday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed southbound Highway 63 at Highway 52 for a short time this morning for water over the road, but the water has since receded for the most part.

Water has receded from 63 in most areas in Rochester, however, water remains over the roadway near 40th St. SW. #MnDOT crews are working to discover why the water isn't draining away. The right lane will remain closed. #highway63 #mnwx #rochmn pic.twitter.com/wxWKIbOwtc — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019